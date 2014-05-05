FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Ex-divs to take 6.8 points off FTSE 100 on May 7
#Market News
May 5, 2014 / 10:15 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Ex-divs to take 6.8 points off FTSE 100 on May 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats earlier April 30 item, no changes to text)
    LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Wednesday May 7, after which investors will no longer qualify
for the latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take up to 6.81 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY    (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   ESTIMATED
                       (pence)                      IMPACT
 BUNZL                  22.4                        0.3
 BP                      9.75 cents       Yes       4.23
 WM                      9.16                       0.79
 MORRISON                                           
 REXAM                  11.7                        0.37
 UNILEVER               23.38                       1.12
                                                    
       
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                   (pence)    
 BARR (AG)                         8.19
 CSR                               0.091
                                   
 DERWENT LONDON                    21.05
                                   
 EDINBURGH INV                     5
                                   
 HENDERSON GRP                     5.85
                                   
 JD SPORTS                         22.65
 FASHION                           
 PARTNERSHIP                       3
                                   
 RIGHTMOVE ORD                     17
                                   
 TED BAKER                         24.2
                                   
 UK COMM PROP                      0.92
 TST                               
 
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
