Ex-divs to take up to 5.42 points off FTSE 100 on May 21
#Market News
May 20, 2014 / 8:50 AM / 3 years ago

Ex-divs to take up to 5.42 points off FTSE 100 on May 21

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take between 0.93
points and 5.42 points off the index.
        
 Name         RIC     Currency   Dividen     Stock      Max Shift     Min Shift
                                   d      Alternative                
 CARNIVAL               USc        25                  0.107345775   0.107345775
                                                                     
 COMPASS                GBp       8.8                  0.626860737   0.626860737
 GROUP                                                               
 HSBC                   USD       0.1         Yes      4.487234743        
 HOLDINGS                                                            
                                                                     
 INTERTEK               GBp        31                  0.197504042   0.197504042
 GROUP                                                               
 
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
    
    
 Name                       RIC          Dividend    Unadjusted
                                         Currency     Dividend
 CAPITAL&COUNTIES                          GBp            1
 COMPUTACENTER                             GBp          12.3
 DIPLOMA                                   GBp           5.4
 DIGNITY                                   GBp          11.83
 EUROMONEY INST                            GBp            7
 HICL INF.                                 GBp           3.6
 HOME RETAIL                               GBp           2.3
 HOWDEN JOIN GRP                           GBp           4.5
 MICHAEL PAGE                              GBp          7.25
 PROVIDENT FINCL                           GBp           54
 REDEFINE INTL                             GBp           1.2
 UDG HEALTHCARE                            EUc          2.69
 WITAN INV TST                             GBp           3.6
 XAAR                                      GBp           5.5
 

 (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
