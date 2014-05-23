FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 1 point off FTSE 100 on May 28
May 23, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

Ex-divs to take 1 point off FTSE 100 on May 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.03 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY     (RIC)      DIVIDEND           STOCK OPTION   MAX        MIN
                        (pence)                           IMPACT     IMPACT
 M&S                     10.80               N/A          0.698      0.698
 WHITBREAD               47.00               N/A          0.336      0.336
  
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                   (pence)    
 AMEC                               28.50
 BRITVIC                             6.10
 BELLWAY                            16.00
 CABLE & WIRLESS                     2.67 US Cents
                                   
 DCC                                50.73
 GT PORTLAND                         5.40
 INCHCAPE                           11.70
 MARSTONS                            2.40
 NMC HEALTH                          4.44
 PREMIER FARNELL                     6.00 
                                   
 SPECTRIS                           28.00
 
 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)

