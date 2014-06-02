Ex-divs to take 5.5 points off FTSE 100 on June 4

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 5.47 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) ESTIMATED IMPACT Associated British Foods 9.70 0.1340 National Grid 27.54 4.0729 WPP 23.65 1.2635 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: RIC COMPANY DIVIDEND(pence) Alliance Trust 3.74 Bank Of Georgia 2.00 (GEL) Brewin Dolphin 3.65 Cineworld 6.40 Debenhams 1.00 Evraz 0.06 (USD) Greencore Group 1.76 Grainger 0.61 Keller Group 16.00 Laird 7.90 Murray Inc Trust 7.00 Pace 2.19 Pepretual Income & Growth 5.60 Synthomer 3.60 Taylor Wimpey 1.54 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)