Ex-divs to take 5.5 points off FTSE 100 on June 4
#Market News
June 2, 2014 / 9:51 AM / 3 years ago

Ex-divs to take 5.5 points off FTSE 100 on June 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 5.47 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY                      (RIC)       DIVIDEND (pence)  ESTIMATED IMPACT
                                                            
 Associated British Foods                     9.70               0.1340
 National Grid                               27.54               4.0729
 WPP                                         23.65               1.2635
    
    Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
    
        RIC             COMPANY                     DIVIDEND(pence) 
                                                 
                   Alliance Trust                    3.74
                   Bank Of Georgia                   2.00 (GEL)
                   Brewin Dolphin                    3.65
                   Cineworld                         6.40
                   Debenhams                         1.00
                   Evraz                             0.06 (USD) 
                   Greencore Group                   1.76 
                   Grainger                          0.61
                   Keller Group                     16.00
                   Laird                             7.90
                   Murray Inc Trust                  7.00
                   Pace                              2.19
                   Pepretual Income & Growth         5.60
                   Synthomer                         3.60
                   Taylor Wimpey                     1.54
 
 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
