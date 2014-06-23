FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 1 point off FTSE 100 index on June 25
June 23, 2014 / 10:50 AM / 3 years ago

Ex-divs to take 1 point off FTSE 100 index on June 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.99 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY                    (RIC)      DIVIDEND       IMPACT
 Experian                                26.0 cents    0.60
 Kingfisher                               4.2 pence    0.39
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                    (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                             (pence)    
 Aveva Group                                  22.00
 Electrocomponents                             6.75
 Mitie Group                                   6.10 
 PayPoint                                     23.90
 Tate & Lyle                                  19.80
 TR Property Investment                        4.60
 
 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
