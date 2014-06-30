FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take up to 1.27 points off FTSE 100 on July 2
#Market News
June 30, 2014 / 10:26 AM / 3 years ago

Ex-divs to take up to 1.27 points off FTSE 100 on July 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 
companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which
investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices,
the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by
market-makers would take up to 1.27 points off the index.  
        
 COMPANY                 (RIC)     DIVIDEND      ESTIMATED
                                   (pence)       IMPACT
                                                 
 Babcock International               16.4         0.3227
 British Land                         5.4         0.2162 
 Burberry                            23.2         0.4068 
 Royal Mail                          13.3         0.3263
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                             (RIC)      DIVIDEND
                                                (pence)    
 Brown (N) Group                                 8.56
 Cranswick                                      22.00
 Dairy Crest                                    15.40
 De La Rue                                      28.20
 Foreign & Colonial Investment                   2.20
 Trust                                          
 Halfords Group                                  9.10
 Homeserve                                       7.67
 ICAP                                           15.40
 ITE Group                                       2.50
 Paragon Group                                   3.00
 TalkTalk                                        8.00
 
 (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Edited by Lionel Laurent and Toby
Chopra)

