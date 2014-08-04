Ex-divs to take up to 14.23 points off FTSE 100 on Aug 6

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take between 9.35 points and 14.23 points off the index. RIC Name Currency Amount Stock Max Shift Min Alternative ANGLO AMERICAN USc 32 0.9841982 0.9841982 BARCLAYS GBp 1 Yes 0.6493507 BP USc 9.75 Yes 4.2353336 GLAXOSMITHKLINE GBp 19 3.6586118 3.6586118 RECKIT BNCSR GBp 60 1.5330715 1.5330715 REED ELSEVIER GBp 7 0.3183171 0.3183171 SABMILLER USc 80 1.7801325 1.7801325 UNILEVER GBp 22.53 1.0765696 1.0765696 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: RIC Name Dividend Dividend Unadjusted Type Currency Dividend ABERFORTH SML CO Interim GBp 7.75 DOMINO'S PIZZA Interim GBp 7.81 HISCOX Interim GBp 7.5 INCHCAPE Interim GBp 6.3 JUPITER FUND MGT Interim GBp 3.7 PENNON GROUP Final GBp 20.92 QINETIQ GRP Final GBp 3.2 RPC GROUP Final GBp 11 ST.MODWEN Interim GBp 1.463 SPIRENT COMM Interim GBp 0.99 SYNERGY HLTH. Final GBp 14.2 UK COMM PROP TST Interim GBp 0.92 (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Lionel Laurent)