Ex-divs to take 0.24 of a point off FTSE 100 on Sept 17
#Market News
September 15, 2014 / 9:41 AM / 3 years ago

Ex-divs to take 0.24 of a point off FTSE 100 on Sept 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout. 
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.24 of a point
off the index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)          DIVIDEND            IMPACT 
 Antofagasta                       11.7 cents        0.1011 
 Petrofac                          22   cents        0.1387 
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                         (pence)    
 BBA Aviation                             4.62 cents 
 Computacenter                            5.9 
 Derwent London                           10.19 
 Inter Pub Part                            3.15 
 Interserve                                7.5 
 Melrose Industries                        2.8 
 RPS Group                                 4.05 
 Renishaw                                 29.87 
 
 (Reporting by Tricia Wright)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
