Ex-divs to take 0.24 of a point off FTSE 100 on Sept 17

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.24 of a point off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND IMPACT Antofagasta 11.7 cents 0.1011 Petrofac 22 cents 0.1387 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) BBA Aviation 4.62 cents Computacenter 5.9 Derwent London 10.19 Inter Pub Part 3.15 Interserve 7.5 Melrose Industries 2.8 RPS Group 4.05 Renishaw 29.87 (Reporting by Tricia Wright)