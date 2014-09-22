FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 1.5 points off FTSE 100 on Sept. 24
September 22, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

Ex-divs to take 1.5 points off FTSE 100 on Sept. 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.49 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY       (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                          (pence)                      
 CENTRICA                   5.10                       1.013
 OLD MUTUAL                 2.45                       0.472
  
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY              (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                       (pence)    
 ALENT                                  3.00
 BOVIS HOMES                           12.00
 CREST NICHOLSON                        4.10
 DRAX                                   4.70
 DIGNITY                                6.49
 ESSENTRA                               5.70
 KIER                                  49.50
 LADBROKES                              4.30
 OXFORD INSTRUMENTS                     9.04
                                       
 PREMIER FARNELL                        4.40
 PLAYTECH                               8.90 EURO CENTS
 REDROW                                 2.00
 
 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)

