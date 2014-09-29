Ex-divs to take 0.7 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 1

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.66 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND IMPACT (pence) British Land 5.536 0.22 Intertek Group 16.000 0.10 Morrison Supermarkets 4.030 0.34 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) AG Barr 3.11 Bodycote 4.60 FOREIGN AND COLONIAL 2.20 INVESTMENT TRUST Fisher (James) 7.10 Inmarsat 18.68 (U.S. cents) Mercantile Investment Trust 8.00 RIT Capital Partners 14.70 DS Smith 6.80 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)