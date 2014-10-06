Ex-divs to take 1.82 points off FTSE 100 on Oct. 9

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.82 points off the index. From Oct. 9, ex-dividend dates for stocks listed on the London Stock Exchange will fall on the Thursday of each week, or one business day before the dividend record. This is due to new European rules - dubbed 'T+2' - aimed at reducing the time between executing a trade and settling its payment to two days, rather than three. Before the new regulation became effective, on Monday, ex-dividend dates used to fall on Wednesday. RIC Name Dividend (GBp) Shift AVIVA PLC 5.85 0.6796832 KINGFISHER 3.15 0.2943671 TRAVIS PERKINS 12.25 0.1193006 WEIR GROUP 15 0.1257498 WPP PLC 11.62 0.6093176 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: RIC Name Dividend Dividend (GBp) Type BALFOUR BEATTY Interim 5.6 COBHAM Interim 2.904 HAYS Final 1.8 MURRAY INTL TR Interim 10 RIGHTMOVE ORD Interim 13 SIG PLC Interim 1.42 SPIRAX-SARCO Interim 19.5 SYNTHOMER Interim 3 UNITE GROUP Interim 2.2 (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)