FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-divs to take 1.82 points off FTSE 100 on Oct. 9
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 6, 2014 / 9:25 AM / 3 years ago

Ex-divs to take 1.82 points off FTSE 100 on Oct. 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.82 points off 
the index.
    From Oct. 9, ex-dividend dates for stocks listed on the London Stock
Exchange will fall on the Thursday of each week, or one business day before the
dividend record. This is due to new European rules - dubbed 'T+2' - aimed at
reducing the time between executing a trade and settling its payment to two
days, rather than three.
    Before the new regulation became effective, on Monday, ex-dividend dates
used to fall on Wednesday.        
    
     RIC      Name                Dividend (GBp)       Shift
              AVIVA PLC                5.85          0.6796832
              KINGFISHER               3.15          0.2943671
              TRAVIS PERKINS          12.25          0.1193006
              WEIR GROUP                15           0.1257498
              WPP PLC                 11.62          0.6093176
 
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
     RIC      Name                Dividend     Dividend (GBp)
                                    Type     
              BALFOUR BEATTY       Interim          5.6
              COBHAM               Interim         2.904
              HAYS                  Final           1.8
              MURRAY INTL TR       Interim           10
              RIGHTMOVE ORD        Interim           13
              SIG PLC              Interim          1.42
              SPIRAX-SARCO         Interim          19.5
              SYNTHOMER            Interim           3
              UNITE GROUP          Interim          2.2
 
 (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.