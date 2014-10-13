FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 0.57 points off FTSE 100 on Oct. 16
#Financials
October 13, 2014 / 8:05 AM / 3 years ago

Ex-divs to take 0.57 points off FTSE 100 on Oct. 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 company will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.573 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY    (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   MAX        MIN
                       (pence)                      IMPACT     IMPACT
 WOLSELEY                55.00         n/a          0.573      0.573
    Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                                    (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                                             (pence)    
 CLOSE BROTHERS                                               32.50
 DAEJAN HOLDINGS                                              47.00
 F&C COMMERCIAL PROPERTY                                       0.50
 GALLIFORD TRY                                                38.00
 NB GLOBAL FLOATING RATE INCOME FUND                           0.95
 SPECTRIS                                                     16.00
 TED BAKER                                                    11.30
 
 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

