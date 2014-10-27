Ex-divs to take 0.58 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 30

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.58 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION MAX (pence) IMPACT ITV 1.40 0.21 TESCO 1.16 0.37 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) BARRATT DEVT 7.10 BOOKER 0.52 GO AHEAD GROUP 59.00 PROVIDENT FINANCIAL 34.10 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Blaise Robinson)