Ex-divs to take 0.58 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 30
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
October 27, 2014 / 9:50 AM / 3 years ago

Ex-divs to take 0.58 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.58 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY    (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   MAX
                       (pence)                      IMPACT
 ITV                     1.40                       0.21
 TESCO                   1.16                       0.37
  
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY              (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                       (pence)    
 BARRATT DEVT                           7.10
 BOOKER                                 0.52
 GO AHEAD GROUP                        59.00
 PROVIDENT FINANCIAL                   34.10
                                       
 
 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Blaise Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
