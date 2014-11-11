Ex-divs to take 8 points off FTSE 100 on Thursday November 13

EDINBURGH, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 8.02 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) B SKY B 20.0 0.827222 MARKS & SPENCER 6.4 0.4115053 ROYAL DUTCH 39.95 cents 3.9133433 SHELL A ROYAL DUTCH 47 cents 2.8688102 SHELL B Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) DCC 22.984 F&C COMM PRP 0.5 HOME RETAIL 1 JUST RETIREMENT 2.2 KENNEDY WILSON 4 (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)