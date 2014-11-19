Ex-divs to take up to 8.80 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 20

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take between 8.20 and 8.80 points off the index. RIC Name Currency Amount Stock Max Shift Min Shift Alternative CARNIVAL USc 25 0.1152826 0.1152826 NATIONAL GRID GBp 14.71 Yes 2.1886149 SAINSBURY(J) GBp 5 0.2785181 0.2785181 VODAFONE GROUP GBp 3.6 3.7723908 3.7723908 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: RIC Name Dividend Dividend Unadjusted Type Currency Dividend CABLE & WIR COMM Interim USc 1.33 EDINBURGH INV Interim GBp 5 GENUS Final GBp 12.2 GT PORTLAND EST Combined GBp 3 INFINIS Interim GBp 6.1 REDEFINE INTL Final GBp 1.36 SCOT MTG INV TR Interim GBp 1.38 TALKTALK Interim GBp 4.6 TATE & LYLE Interim GBp 8.2 WITAN INV TST Combined GBp 7.2 WITAN INV TST Combined GBp 7.2 (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Blaise Robinson)