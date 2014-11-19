FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take up to 8.80 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 20
November 19, 2014 / 9:15 AM / 3 years ago

Ex-divs to take up to 8.80 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 20

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on
Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting
adjustment to prices by market-makers would take between 8.20 and 8.80 points off 
the index.  
    
    
   RIC     Name             Currency    Amount      Stock     Max Shift   Min Shift
                                                 Alternative              
           CARNIVAL            USc        25                  0.1152826   0.1152826
                                                                          
           NATIONAL GRID       GBp       14.71       Yes      2.1886149       
                                                                          
           SAINSBURY(J)        GBp         5                  0.2785181   0.2785181
                                                                          
           VODAFONE GROUP      GBp        3.6                 3.7723908   3.7723908
                                                                          
 

    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are:
    
    
       RIC         Name                  Dividend    Dividend  Unadjusted
                                           Type      Currency   Dividend
                   CABLE & WIR COMM      Interim       USc        1.33
                   EDINBURGH INV         Interim       GBp         5
                   GENUS                  Final        GBp        12.2
                   GT PORTLAND EST       Combined      GBp         3
                   INFINIS               Interim       GBp        6.1
                   REDEFINE INTL          Final        GBp        1.36
                   SCOT MTG INV TR       Interim       GBp        1.38
                   TALKTALK              Interim       GBp        4.6
                   TATE & LYLE           Interim       GBp        8.2
                   WITAN INV TST         Combined      GBp        7.2
                   WITAN INV TST         Combined      GBp        7.2
 

 (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Blaise Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
