CORRECTED-Ex-divs to take up to 6.35 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 20
#Market News
November 20, 2014 / 11:10 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Ex-divs to take up to 6.35 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Fixes points taken off FTSE in headline and 2nd par; updates table)
    LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on
Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting
adjustment to prices by market-makers would take between 4.17 and 6.35 points off the index.  
    
    
      RIC       Name               Currency  Dividend     Stock       Max Shift     Min Shift
                                                       Alternative                 
                CARNIVAL             USc        25                    0.1149439     0.1149439
                NATIONAL GRID        GBp      14.71        Yes        2.1886159          
                SAINSBURY(J)         GBp        5                     0.2785182     0.2785182
                VODAFONE GROUP       GBp       3.6                    3.7723925     3.7723925
 


    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are:
    
    RIC     Name                   Dividend Type   Currency   Dividend
            CABLE & WIR COMM          Interim         USc       1.33
            EDINBURGH INV             Interim         GBp        5
            GENUS                      Final          GBp       12.2
            GT PORTLAND EST          Combined         GBp        3
            INFINIS                   Interim         GBp       6.1
            REDEFINE INTL              Final          GBp       1.36
            SCOT MTG INV TR           Interim         GBp       1.38
            TALKTALK                  Interim         GBp       4.6
            TATE & LYLE               Interim         GBp       8.2
            WITAN INV TST            Combined         GBp       7.2
 
 (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Blaise Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
