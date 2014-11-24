Ex-divs to take 0.9 points off FTSE 100 on Nov. 27

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.93 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND IMPACT (pence) Johnson Matthey 18.5 0.15 Royal Mail 6.7 0.16 SabMiller 26.0 (US cents) 0.62 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) 3i Infrastructure 3.38 Amec Foster Wheeler 14.80 Diploma 11.60 Euromoney Institutional Investor 16.00 Dunelm Group 15.00 HICL Infrastructure 1.81 Lancashire Holdings 120.00 (US cents) Telecom Plus 19.00 UDG Healthcare 7.43 (euro cents) Vedanta Resources 23.00 (US cents) (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Lionel Laurent)