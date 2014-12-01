Ex-divs to take 1.1 points off FTSE 100 on Dec. 4

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.09 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND IMPACT (pence) London Stock Exchange 9.70 0.09 Next 50.00 0.29 Whitbread 25.20 0.18 Land Securities Group 6.70 0.21 Severn Trent 33.96 0.32 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: RIC COMPANY DIVIDEND (pence) ATKINS WS 11.00 BR EMPIRE SECS 8.50 BRITVIC 14.80 CRANSWICK 10.60 DEBENHAMS 2.40 DE LA RUE PLC 8.30 ELECTROCOMPONENT 5.00 GREENCORE GROUP 2.60 HOMESERVE 3.63 INTERMEDIATE CAP 6.90 JD SPORTS FASHN 1.15 LONDONMETRIC 2.95 PAYPOINT 12.40 PERP INC&GWTH IT 2.80 PERSONAL ASSETS 1.40 RPC GROUP 5.00 TR PROPERTY INV 2.95 WORLDWIDE HC 12.00 ZOOPLA PROPERTY 1.10 WORLDWIDE HC 12.00 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)