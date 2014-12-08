FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 1.11 points off FTSE 100 on Dec. 11
December 8, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

Ex-divs to take 1.11 points off FTSE 100 on Dec. 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.11 points off 
the index. 
    
       RIC         COMPANY           Dividend (Pence)     IMPACT 
      ABF.L       ASSOC.BR.FOODS          24.30            0.33
      ADN.L       ABDN.ASSET.MAN.         11.25            0.44
      BAB.L       BABCOCK INTL             5.50            0.11
      III.L       3I GROUP                 6.00            0.23
 Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
       
      RIC            COMPANY              DIVIDEND (pence) 
                                        
     ATST.L      ALLIANCE TRUST                2.46
     BETF.L      BETFAIR GRP                   9.00
     BWNG.L      BROWN (N) GROUP               5.67
     BWY.L       BELLWAY                       36.00
     BYG.L       BIG YELLOW GRP                8.32
     CLDN.L      CALEDONIA INV                 13.80
    FCPTL.L      F&C COMM PRP                  0.50
     INVP.L      INVESTEC                      8.50
     NTG.L       NORTHGATE                     4.30
    PETSP.L      PETS AT HOME                  1.80
 
 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

