Ex-divs to take 1.11 points off FTSE 100 on Dec. 11

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.11 points off the index. RIC COMPANY Dividend (Pence) IMPACT ABF.L ASSOC.BR.FOODS 24.30 0.33 ADN.L ABDN.ASSET.MAN. 11.25 0.44 BAB.L BABCOCK INTL 5.50 0.11 III.L 3I GROUP 6.00 0.23 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: RIC COMPANY DIVIDEND (pence) ATST.L ALLIANCE TRUST 2.46 BETF.L BETFAIR GRP 9.00 BWNG.L BROWN (N) GROUP 5.67 BWY.L BELLWAY 36.00 BYG.L BIG YELLOW GRP 8.32 CLDN.L CALEDONIA INV 13.80 FCPTL.L F&C COMM PRP 0.50 INVP.L INVESTEC 8.50 NTG.L NORTHGATE 4.30 PETSP.L PETS AT HOME 1.80 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)