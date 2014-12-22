FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 1.4 points off FTSE 100 on Monday Dec 29
#Market News
December 22, 2014 / 9:30 AM / 3 years ago

Ex-divs to take 1.4 points off FTSE 100 on Monday Dec 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Monday December 29, after which investors will no longer qualify
for the latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.42 points off the
index.  
    There are no ex-divs on Thursday December 25 owing to a public holiday for
the British stock market.
        
 COMPANY    (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   MAX        MIN
                       (pence)                      IMPACT     IMPACT
 Burberry                9.7                        0.1695087  0.1695087
 BT                      3.9                        1.2497613  1.2497613
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                   (pence)    
 Grainger                           1.89
 Halma                              4.65
 Mercantile Inv                     8.00
 
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
