FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-divs to take 3.74 points off FTSE 100 on Jan. 15
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 12, 2015 / 10:50 AM / 3 years ago

Ex-divs to take 3.74 points off FTSE 100 on Jan. 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.74 points off
the index.  
       
 COMPANY               (RIC)             DIVIDEND            IMPACT
                                         (pence)            
 Ashtead Group                             3.00              0.06
 Imperial Tobacco                         89.30              3.39
 Next                                     50.00              0.29 
 Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are:         
 COMPANY                           (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                                    (pence)    
 Poundland                                            1.50
 Qinetiq Group                                        1.80
 Spirit Pub Co.                                       1.50
 F&C Commercial Property Trust                        0.50
 NB Global Floating                                   0.96
 
 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.