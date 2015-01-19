Ex-divs to take 2.20 points off FTSE 100 on Jan. 22

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.20 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND IMPACT (pence) Compass Group 17.7 1.18 SSE Plc 26.6 1.02 The FTSE 250 company going ex-dividend is: COMPANY (RIC) UNADJUSTED DIVIDEND (pence) Shaftesbury 6.24 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Alistair Smout)