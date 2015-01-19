FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 2.20 points off FTSE 100 on Jan. 22
#Market News
January 19, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

Ex-divs to take 2.20 points off FTSE 100 on Jan. 22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.20 points off the
index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)      DIVIDEND      IMPACT
                             (pence)       
 Compass Group                 17.7        1.18
 SSE Plc                       26.6        1.02
    
The FTSE 250         company going ex-dividend is: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            UNADJUSTED DIVIDEND (pence) 
                                   
 Shaftesbury                        6.24 
 
 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
