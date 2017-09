LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - No FTSE 100 company is scheduled to trade without entitlement to its latest dividend payouts on Thursday. However, among the FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Pennon Group 9.98 Bankers Investment 3.8 Trust IG Group 8.45 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Alistair Smout)