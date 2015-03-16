FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-divs to take 9.5 points off FTSE 100 on Thursday March 19
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2015 / 3:55 PM / 2 years ago

Ex-divs to take 9.5 points off FTSE 100 on Thursday March 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take up to 9.52 points
off the index.  
        
 COMPANY                  (RIC)      DIVIDEND       STOCK   MAX        MIN
                                     (pence)        OPTION  IMPACT     IMPACT
                                                                       
 Anglo American                       53 cents ($)          1.8421288  1.8421288
 British American                     100.6                 7.3811693  7.3811693
 Tobacco                                                               
 Meggitt                               9.5           Yes    0.3012265  
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                   (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                            (pence)    
 Alliance Trust                              2.4585
 Brit                                       25
 Close Brothers                             18
 Galliford Try                              22
 Grafton Group                               5.6
 HellermannTyton                             5.63 cents (euro)
 Jupiter Fund Management                    21
 Lancashire                                 39
 Law Debenture                              11
 Millenium & Copthorne                      11.51
 Telecity                                   9
 
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.