Ex-divs to take 9.5 points off FTSE 100 on Thursday March 19

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take up to 9.52 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK MAX MIN (pence) OPTION IMPACT IMPACT Anglo American 53 cents ($) 1.8421288 1.8421288 British American 100.6 7.3811693 7.3811693 Tobacco Meggitt 9.5 Yes 0.3012265 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Alliance Trust 2.4585 Brit 25 Close Brothers 18 Galliford Try 22 Grafton Group 5.6 HellermannTyton 5.63 cents (euro) Jupiter Fund Management 21 Lancashire 39 Law Debenture 11 Millenium & Copthorne 11.51 Telecity 9 (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Atul Prakash)