Ex-divs to take 3.3 points off FTSE 100 on April 2

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.31 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND ESTIMATED (pence) IMPACT Intercontinental 33.8 0.3146152 Hotels Group Lloyds Banking 0.75 1.5962001 Group Pearson 34 1.088566 Wolseley 30.25 0.3147042 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Interserve 15.5 John Laing Infrastructure 3.375 Closed Fund Jardine Lloyd Thompson 18.3 Mercantile Investment 17 Trust Murray International Trust 15 Closed Fund RIT Capital Partners 15 DS Smith 3.7 (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Lionel Laurent)