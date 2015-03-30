FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 3.3 points off FTSE 100 on April 2
#Market News
March 30, 2015 / 9:10 AM / 2 years ago

Ex-divs to take 3.3 points off FTSE 100 on April 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.31 points off the
index.  
        
 COMPANY             (RIC)      DIVIDEND      ESTIMATED
                                (pence)       IMPACT
 Intercontinental                33.8         0.3146152
 Hotels Group                                 
 Lloyds Banking                   0.75        1.5962001
 Group                                        
 Pearson                         34           1.088566
 Wolseley                        30.25        0.3147042
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                     (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                              (pence)    
 Interserve                                   15.5
 John Laing Infrastructure                     3.375
 Closed Fund                                  
 Jardine Lloyd Thompson                       18.3
 Mercantile Investment                        17
 Trust                                        
 Murray International Trust                   15
 Closed Fund                                  
 RIT Capital Partners                         15
 DS Smith                                      3.7
 
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
