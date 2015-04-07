FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 2.05 points off FTSE 100 on April 9
#Financials
April 7, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

Ex-divs to take 2.05 points off FTSE 100 on April 9

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.05 points off the index
on April 9.
    Besides the stocks going ex-dividend on April 9, insurer Aviva goes
ex-dividend on April 8, with a payment of 12.25 pence that is set to take 1.42
points off the index. 
    Friends Life shareholders will also be entitled to a 24.10 pence
dividend payment on April 9, as part of Friends Life's takeover by Aviva, after
which Friends Life will be de-listed.     
 COMPANY            (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   MAX
                               (pence)                      IMPACT
                                                            
 GKN                              5.60                      0.36
 NEXT                            60.00                      0.35
 ST JAMES'S PLACE                14.37                      0.29
                                                            
 STANDARD LIFE                   11.43                      0.88
 TAYLOR WIMPEY                    1.32                      0.17
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are:  
 COMPANY                   (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                            (pence)    
 BBA AVIATION                                11.58 USc
 BERENDSEN                                   20.50
 CATLIN                                      11.70
 ESURE                                       11.70
 F&C COMMERCIAL PROPERTY                      0.50
                                            
 JAMES FISHER & SONS                         14.90
 GREGGS                                      16.00
 IMI                                         24.00
 INTL PERSONAL FINANCE                        7.80
 ROTORK                                      30.90
 ULTRA ELECTRONICS                           31.10
 VESUVIUS                                    11.12
 WOOD GROUP                                  18.60 USc
 
 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Blaise Robinson)

