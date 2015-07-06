FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 0.92 points off FTSE 100 on July 9
July 6, 2015 / 12:36 PM / 2 years ago

Ex-divs to take 0.92 points off FTSE 100 on July 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 company will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the resulting
adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.92 points off the index.  
        
 COMPANY      (RIC)           DIVIDEND           IMPACT
                              (pence)            
 NEXT                           160.00           0.92
    Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
 COMPANY                     (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                              (pence)    
 WS ATKINS                                     25.50
 CALEDONIA INVT                                36.80
 ENTERTAINMENT ONE                              1.10
 FOREIGN & COLONIAL                             0.50
 COMMERICAL PROPERTY TRUST                    
                                              
 MONKS INVT TRUST                               3.45
 MURRAY INTL TRUST                             10.50
 TALKTALK TELECOM                               9.20
 VEDANTA RESOURCES                            $40.00 USc
 WORKSPACE GROUP                                8.15
 
 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
