Ex-divs to take 2.9 points off FTSE 100 on Oct. 8
October 5, 2015 / 9:37 AM / 2 years ago

Ex-divs to take 2.9 points off FTSE 100 on Oct. 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the resulting
adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.90 points off the index. 
 RIC         COMPANY             DIVIDEND (pence)   IMPACT 
             AVIVA PLC            6.75              1.06
             KINGFISHER           3.18              0.29
             NEXT                60.00              0.34
             SMITH & NEPHEW      11.80 (US cents)   0.27
             TRAVIS PERKINS      14.75              0.14
             WPP PLC             15.91              0.80
 Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are:
 RIC         COMPANY             DIVIDEND (pence)
             COBHAM               3.05
             FINSBURY G & I       6.60
             HAYS                 1.89
             HUNTING              4.00 US cents 
             MURRAY INTL TR      10.50
             RIGHTMOVE ORD       16.00
             SAGA                 2.20
             SIG PLC              1.69
             SPIRAX-SARCO        20.80
             SYNTHOMER            3.20
             SYNERGY HLTH.       15.80
             UNITE GROUP          5.50
             WEIR GROUP          15.00
 
 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
