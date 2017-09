LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - No FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday. Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout, are: RIC COMPANY DIVIDEND (pence) CARD FACTORY 17.50 CLOSE BROS GRP 35.50 DAEJAN HLDGS 53.00 DUNELM GROUP 16.00 F&C COMM PRP 0.50 NB GLBL FLT GBX 0.91 ONESAVINGS 2.00 PETRA DIAMONDS 3.00 (US cents) SPECTRIS 17.30 TED BAKER 13.20 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)