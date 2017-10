LONDON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index hit its highest level in almost 18 months on Wednesday, buoyed by a budget deal in the U.S. which in the short-term will stave off growth-curdling tax hikes and spending cuts.

By 1018 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 115.22 points, or 2 percent at 6,013.03.