FTSE 100 hits highest level since May 2008
January 9, 2013 / 3:15 PM / 5 years ago

FTSE 100 hits highest level since May 2008

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s blue-chip share index hit its highest point since May 2008 on Wednesday, resuming its January rally after a two-day pause, led up by the banking sector.

At 1505 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 58.38 points, or 1 percent, at 6,112.01, breaking through the 2011 high of 6,105.77. Lloyds Banking Group led banking sector gainers after being upgraded by UBS.

A positive open on Wall Street had helped the FTSE extend its early gains, while exporters also received a boost earlier in the session after sterling fell to a one-month low against the dollar. (Reporting by the London Markets Team; editing by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
