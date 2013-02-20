Britain's FTSE rises to fresh five-year highs

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s benchmark FTSE 100 equity index extended gains on Wednesday to rise to fresh five-year highs, and breached a key psychological level which some traders said could induce bigger moves higher.

The FTSE 100 was up by 0.4 percent at 6,401.79 points by 1003 GMT - breaching the key 6,400 point level.

The stock market extended earlier gains after minutes from the Bank of England signalled a greater likelihood of more monetary stimulus measures, which have boosted equity markets around the world.

The FTSE 100 last traded above the 6,400 point mark in late May 2008. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)