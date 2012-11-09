FTSE 100 edges lower amid earnings and macro worries

* FTSE down 0.2 percent

* Lonmin falls after earnings, Xstrata rejection

* Tullet Prebon warns on revenues

* IAG rises amid job cuts to protect profit

By David Brett

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 fell early on Friday as worries over earnings and macroeconomic conditions hit sentiment, with miner Lonmin and broker Tullet Prebon hit after poor earnings updates.

By 0907 GMT, London’s blue chip index was down 8.44 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,767.61 having fallen 1.9 percent over the last two trading sessions on weak earnings and global economic concerns.

That and the approaching “fiscal cliff” in the United States continues to pull down cyclical stocks such as energy, banks and mining which are sensitive to waning risk sentiment,

“Technicals are looking tired, earnings-based valuations are pushing the upper barriers of their recent ranges and there are some decent profits to bank (post-summer gains),” Peel Hunt strategist Ian Williams said. “A spell of retesting support levels may help to build a base for the next upward leg.”

The FTSE 100 is approaching its 5,750 support level, which is the low since central banks announced stimulus packages to support the economy in early September. The next strong support level after that could be the August low of 5,640.

Miners were the top fallers, down 1.0 percent, led by Lonmin, which slipped 2.1 percent after the world No. 3 platinum producer rejected a takeover proposal from its largest shareholder Xstrata. The firm also unveiled a full-year loss before tax of $698 million.

The Lonmin news, weak sector earnings and broader economic worries overshadowed better consumer data and falling inflation in China

“At any other time the china data would help the miners but the appetite for opening fresh positions in the cyclicals just is not there at the moment. The risk/reward skew is not attractive,” a London-based trader said.

Miners’ earnings continue to lag the wider market, with 50 percent of companies that have reported so far in the quarter missing watered-down expectations, compared with 42 percent for all European companies. Earnings among the miners have contracted 64 percent in the quarter year-on-year, with revenues down 10.8 percent in the same period, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.

CLAIMS KNOCK BP

Energy stocks fell too, with heavyweight BP , down 1 percent as sentiment continues to be dogged by claims relating to damages from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, which clouds the company’s earnings outlook.

Broker Tullett Prebon fell 6 percent after it warned its revenue for the four months to the end of October fell 12 percent, to 276 million pounds ($440.8 million), owing to “challenging” market conditions.

On the upside, International Airlines added 1.3 percent as investors responded positively to the company’s plans to axe jobs at Spanish flag carrier Iberia to restore profitability as the group heads for a full-year operating loss.

Engine maker Rolls Royce crept 0.7 percent higher after saying it expects to deliver good growth in full-year profit, despite lowering revenue guidance for its marine division.

The biggest individual risers were aided by recommendations from brokers who urged their investors to look for yield or value in the current depressed economic environment.

Car insurer Admiral rose 4 percent after BofA Merrill Lynch double upgraded the company to “buy” from “underperform” saying its key valuation metric is now its 9.1 percent dividend yield.

Chemicals firm Croda International climbed 1.5 percent after Barclays raised its rating on the company to “equal weight” from “underweight”.

“Croda’s high valuation at a time when the environment has changed for consumer chemicals made it vulnerable to the share price correction we had feared. We see its valuation as being more reasonable at current levels,” Barclays said in a note. (Editing by Catherine Evans)