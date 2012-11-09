Britain's FTSE falls as U.S. fiscal concerns weigh

* FTSE 100 down 0.5 percent

* Lonmin weak after earnings, Xstrata rejection

* IAG rises amid job cuts to protect profit

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index fell on Friday, dented by economically-sensitive miners, as investors focused on the United States’s looming “fiscal cliff” which may jeopardise growth.

Some traders said it is the issue of the U.S. fiscal cliff - of about $600 billion in spending cuts and tax hikes set to begin early 2013 - more than anything else which will determine the path for equity markets into the year end.

Despite U.S. President Barack Obama’s re-election, the balance of power in the U.S. Congress is mostly unchanged, meaning another standoff in talks aimed at avoiding a fiscal breakdown is entirely possible.

“I think it’s going to be risk-off until they come to a solution on the fiscal cliff,” Alex Guy, a partner at TJ Markets, said.

“You hear people talking about a Santa Claus rally, but when the markets are this high, why would we rally further? You have to think a top is in for the year now.”

The FTSE 100 was down 27.54 points, or 0.5 percent, at 5,748.51 by 1209 GMT, threatening to breach the bottom of a 200-point trading range seen since Sept. 14.

Miners shed 0.8 percent, with Lonmin, among the worst off, down 2.4 percent, after rejecting a takeover proposal from its largest shareholder Xstrata. The firm also posted a full-year loss of $698 million.

The Lonmin news, weak sector earnings and broader economic worries cast a long shadow over better than expected Chinese economic data for October, which pointed to a mild rebound in the world’s second-largest economy.

“We had reasonable numbers from China, but they seem to have been shrugged off,” Mark Priest, trader at ETX Capital, said.

“The concern is that if there’s a slowdown and the U.S. plunges into recession again, then the likes of your miners are going to follow suit.”

Miners’ earnings continue to lag the wider market, with 50 percent of companies that have reported so far in the quarter missing watered-down expectations, compared with 42 percent for all European companies.

Earnings among the miners have contracted 64 percent in the quarter year-on-year, with revenues down 10.8 percent in the same period, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.

IAG BUOYANT

On the upside, British Airways owner IAG added 2.6 percent as the market reacted positively to its plans to axe jobs at Spanish flag carrier Iberia to help restore group profitability.

Trading volume in IAG was robust, at 115 percent of its 90-day daily average, against the FTSE 100, at 32 percent of its 90-day daily average.

Engine maker Rolls Royce, meanwhile, advanced 1.7 percent after saying it expects to deliver good growth in full-year profit, despite lowering revenue guidance for its marine division.

Other big individual risers were aided by recommendations from brokers who urged their investors to look for yield or value in the current depressed economic environment.

Car insurer Admiral rose 3.1 percent after BofA Merrill Lynch double upgraded the company to “buy” from “underperform” saying its key valuation metric is now its 9.1 percent dividend yield.

Admiral also saw solid trading volume, at 78 percent of its 90-day daily average.

And chemicals firm Croda International climbed 2.4 percent after Barclays raised its rating on the company to “equal weight” from “underweight”.

“Croda’s high valuation at a time when the environment has changed for consumer chemicals made it vulnerable to the share price correction we had feared. We see its valuation as being more reasonable at current levels,” Barclays said in a note. (Reporting by Tricia Wright, additional reporting by David Brett; editing by Ron Askew)