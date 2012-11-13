Vodafone pushes down Britain's FTSE to two-month low

* FTSE 100 down 0.9 percent, hits 2-mth low * Index breaks below 200-day moving average * Vodafone biggest faller due to Europe writedown By Toni Vorobyova LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Britain's blue chip share index fell to a two-month low on Tuesday, breaking below a key technical support level after heavyweight Vodafone became the latest UK company to be hit by the euro zone crisis. An unexpected fall in the closely watched German ZEW index of analyst and investor confidence in November added to a more cautious investor mood across Europe. The FTSE 100 was 52.39 points, or 0.9 percent, lower at 5,714.81 by 1116 GMT, breaking below the 200-day moving average around 5,729.12 points and hitting its weakest intra-day levels since early September. "If you are looking at the macro news coming out, it's not particularly positive," said Jordan Hiscott, trader at Gekko Capital Markets. "Vodafone have reported this morning with concerns over southern Europe ... We've seen customers exiting long positions in Vodafone in quite large size. They are now waiting on the sidelines and I can't blame them." Mobile phone operator Vodafone, the third-biggest company in the FTSE 100, unveiled a 5.9 billion pound writedown on its business in Spain and Italy and lowered its full-year outlook. Its shares tumbled 4.5 percent, alone taking some 14.5 points off the benchmark UK index. The update contained "lots of disappointment", analysts at Liberum Capital said in a note, adding that earnings before tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) forecasts could be cut by around 2 percent. "We recommend switching into BT. Shares are likely to miss out if the market starts to recover from the recent sell-off," they said. In the current reporting season so far, 41 percent of UK FTSE 350 companies have missed earnings forecasts, compared to 31 percent of U.S. S&P 500 companies, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data. One bright spot on Tuesday was ITV, whose shares surged nearly 9 percent after the broadcaster said its net advertising revenue for the year will outperform the wider television market. ($1 = 0.6302 British pounds) (Editing by Susan Fenton)