Britain's FTSE falls on global growth concerns

* FTSE 100 down 0.5 percent

* Miners, oils lead market lower

* Resolution hit by rise in IT costs

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index extended falls on Thursday, mirroring weakness overnight on Wall Street, as persistent concern over growth in the United States and Europe kept investors on edge.

The UK blue-chip index was down 26.44 points, or 0.5 percent, at 5,695.57 by 0944 GMT, having dropped 1.1 percent on Wednesday, closing below its 200-day moving average at 5,729 for the first time since July.

As U.S. politicians geared up for a tough battle over the ‘fiscal cliff’ of spending cuts and tax hikes, which could jeopardise growth, economically sensitive commodity stocks came under pressure.

“Most people assume it will be sorted out... it will be sorted out but instead of being a 5 percent or 4.5 percent fall to GDP, it will probably be a 2.5 percent fall to GDP. It’s still going to be a negative,” Andy Ash, head of sales at Monument Securities, said.

Tension over the economic outlook for the euro zone also injected a cautious note into trade, ahead of data which is expected to show the region slipped back into recession.

Among individual movers, Resolution dropped 3.3 percent after issuing a downbeat trading update.

The life insurer is to absorb more than 65 million pounds ($103 million) of extra costs from programmes to update its IT systems and outsource back-office functions.

Meanwhile, BP came into focus as the owner of the ill-fated Macondo well, which unleashed the worst U.S. offshore oil spill, said it is in talks with the Department of Justice and the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) on resolutions to all criminal and SEC claims against it.

“I expect volatile trading, but I think any agreement with BP, which would clear out an overhang of uncertainty, is good for the stock,” Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital, said.

BP shares were trading 0.7 percent lower.

Wood Group topped the list of FTSE 100 fallers on Thursday, off 6.1 percent, after the energy services company, which had been seen as a likely addition to MSCI UK index this month, did not make it.

Deletion from the index tends to put selling pressure on a company’s shares, as they are ditched by tracker funds and other investors which use the MSCI benchmarks.