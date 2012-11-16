FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 16, 2012 / 9:41 AM / 5 years ago

Flat UK shares capped by growth, U.S. budget worries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* FTSE 100 trades below two-month trading range
    * U.S. 'fiscal cliff' talks, unease about euro zone economy
weigh
    * Melrose falls on revenue outlook fears
    * IMI, Serco rise after reassuring updates

    LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Britain's top share index 
was flat on Friday, holding below a two-month trading range it
broke though in the previous session on concerns about European
growth and U.S. budget talks.
    By 0856 GMT, the FTSE 100 was virtually unchanged at
5,678.47, having finished below 5,700 on Thursday to mark an end
to the rangebound trading that had persisted since early
September.
    "Our intraday bias is bearish," Trading Central said in a
note, citing a resistance threshold at 5,793, the 50 percent
Fibonacci retracement level of the index's previous downward
move. 
    That reflects caution ahead of likely tough budget talks
later on Friday between U.S. President Barack Obama and
Republican congressmen. 
    "Jitters continue in the U.S about the fiscal cliff and euro
(economic) issues. However, markets look oversold and may bounce
from here or the slightly lower level of 5,635," Securequity
sales trader Jawaid Afsar said.
    In a sign of the worsening economic backdrop in Europe, 43
percent of companies in the region have missed earnings
expectations. That compares with more 60 percent of U.S.
companies beating forecasts.
    Analysts have also cut fourth quarter earnings forecasts for
European companies by an average of 3.4 percent over the last 30
days, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.
    Earnings concerns were a factor in the biggest declines by
individual stocks in London's blue chip index.
    Buyout group Melrose tumbled 14 percent after saying
its sales outlook for 2013 has become uncertain. 
    Water company Pennon shed 1.6 percent as brokers cut
estimates following a profit warning on Thursday.
    Wm Morrison fell 1.2 percent as UBS cut its
recommendation on the UK's no.4 supermarket on valuation
grounds.
    The FTSE 100's top gainers on Friday tended to be companies
that have offered reassurance about their earnings.
    IMI, which makes valves, power-generation equipment
and fluid control systems, rose 2.8 percent after it said
trading in the second half was in line with expectations.
 
    British outsourcer Serco Group gained 2.5 percent
after it said it was on track to meet full-year guidance after
contract wins kicked in to boost second-half revenue.
 

 (Written by David Brett; Editing by John Stonestreet)

