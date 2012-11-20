FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banks and energy lead UK shares lower
November 20, 2012 / 12:05 PM / in 5 years

Banks and energy lead UK shares lower

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* FTSE 100 index down 0.1 pct
    * "Cyclicals" hit by dip in oil price and France downgrade
    * Downward move in thin volume

    By Alistair Smout
    LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - UK shares dipped in thin trade on
Tuesday as Moody's downgrade of France's credit rating depressed
financials and a lower oil price hit energy stocks.
    By 1115 GMT, Britain's FTSE 100 was down 0.1
percent, or 6.97 points, at 5,730.61, with energy and banks
combining to take around 9 points off the index.
    "UK bank exposure into France is not great, but that is
probably one of the reasons why the banks are a bit easier this
morning," said Arthur Gordon, co-head of UK sales at Canaccord
Genuity. 
    "People have been cautious about the euro zone as a whole
for some time ... there is still skepticism that they are going
to pull through it in one piece."  
    Moody's stripped France of its top notch AAA credit rating
late on Monday and warned of a fresh downgrade, citing an
uncertain fiscal outlook and deteriorating economy.
 
    Energy stocks suffered as Brent crude eased off
Monday's one-month high. Some analysts said that Israel holding
off on an imminent ground invasion of Gaza meant that the oil
price was less likely to rise in the near term. 
 
    The drop in share prices on Tuesday came after a rally on
Monday when all sectors rose and the FTSE 100 matched its
biggest one-day gain this year, rising 2.4 percent.
    The UK market is still down around 3 percent over the past
nine sessions, having been hit by concerns over the so-called
"fiscal cliff" - $600 billion in tax rises and spending cuts
which may throw the United States back into recession if divided
U.S. lawmakers can't reach a compromise.
    "We see this as a buying opportunity because we do feel that
the fiscal cliff is likely to be resolved in a satisfactory
manner by the end of the year," said James Butterfill, global
equity strategist at Coutts.
    Underlining the lack of conviction in the fall, volumes were
thin. The FTSE 100 had traded just 24 percent of its 90-day
average daily volume by mid-session.
    The most heavily traded stock on the index was
Intercontinental Hotels, trading at 160 percent of its
average 90-day volume and leading gains with a 2.1 percent rise
following a Barclays upgrade of the hotelier to "overweight"
from "equalweight".
    Barclays said in a note it expected Intercontinental to sell
some $800 million in assets, with proceeds earmarked for returns
to shareholders in 2013.    

 (Editing by Susan Fenton)

