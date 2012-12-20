FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's FTSE pauses near 9-month highs
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 20, 2012 / 11:51 AM / in 5 years

Britain's FTSE pauses near 9-month highs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* FTSE 100 up 0.1 percent, near 9-month highs
    * Testing chart resistance at 2012 closing high
    * Expected to test key mark of 6,000 points
    * Weir gains after acquisition

    By Toni Vorobyova
    LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Britain's top share index
steadied around nine-month highs on Thursday, pausing after
recent gains before a widely-expected attempt to test the
psychologically key 6,000 points mark into the year-end.
    Investors were discouraged from pushing the market too much
higher by the lack of progress by U.S. politicians on a deal to
avoid a 'fiscal cliff' of planned tax hikes and spending cuts
that threatens the health of the world's biggest economy in
2013. 
    But many market players expect a compromise will be found
which, combined with traditional seasonal inflows from investors
taking the final chance to boost annual profits, could give the
stock market a fresh leg-up in coming sessions.
    The FTSE 100, which is up 1.7 percent so far this month, has
posted gains for the past nine Decembers. 
    "The odds are strong that we will reach 6,000 ... This is
probably a 'buy the rumour, sell the fact' rally, all based on
speculation that the U.S. will reach a fiscal cliff compromise,"
said James Hyerczyk, analyst at Autochartist.
    "The slow grind suggests that the rally may end at this
objective with a fast and furious surge. Typically, this type of
rally ends with a higher high and a lower close."    
    The UK blue chip index was up 4.36 points, or 0.1 percent,
at 5,965.95 by 1121 GMT, just short of the 5,977.82 nine-month
intraday high set the previous session. 
    En route to 6,000, a level it last reached in July 2011, the
FTSE faces resistance around the 2012 closing high of 5,965.58 -
currently being tested - and this year's intraday peak of
5,989.07, both set in March.
    Low volumes added to the jittery trading, taking some
momentum out of the rally. Average daily volumes traded on the
FTSE so far this month are down by a third compared to the same
period last year, according to Reuters calculations.
    Engineer Weir Group led FTSE gainers, up 3.6
percent as investors cheered its acquisition of U.S. oil
equipment firm Mathena as it looks to increase exposure to the
rapidly growing shale oil and gas markets. 
    "We expect this deal to be 4 percent earnings-enhancing in
2013," analysts at Numis said in a note, reiterating a 'buy'
rating on the stock with a target price of 2,300 pence - around
23 percent above current levels.
    Domestic-focused companies and retailers edged
lower, with a weaker than expected reading on UK November retail
sales pointing to a likely fourth quarter contraction in the
economy. 

 (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova; Editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.