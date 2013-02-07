FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-UK shares fall after Carney steers clear of looser policy bias
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 7, 2013 / 1:26 PM / 5 years ago

REFILE-UK shares fall after Carney steers clear of looser policy bias

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Refiles to correct typo)
    * Britain's FTSE falls 0.2 percent
    * New BoE governor ties backs inflation-rate targeting
    * Strong start to year saw FTSE ripe for dip - traders
    * Burberry slides on China advertising ban

    By Alistair Smout
    LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Britain's blue chip shares fell on
Thursday after the incoming Bank of England governor dashed
hopes for an immediate easing of monetary policy when he takes
charge, and corporate news hit banks.
    Central bank governor-designate Mark Carney reaffirmed his
faith in flexible inflation rate targeting, pouring cold water
on nominal GDP targeting which he had previously floated as an
alternative.
    Nominal GDP targeting would justify higher inflation rates
while growth was below target.
    Sterling rose after Carney showed little bias
towards immediate looser monetary policy, wrongfooting many
investors who had expected him to be more dovish.
 
    "Carney isn't a huge believer in throwing money at the
markets, and once he starts to put his policies into action,
maybe he's got other policies up his sleeve which he will bring
out as and when he becomes the chief," said Justin Harris, head
of trading at Guardian Stockbrokers.
    He said a tighter view on inflation would make the UK's debt
problem more protracted.    
    "But while comments like this don't tend to have a long-term
effect, they are enough to see the market ease off a little."
    The FTSE 100 was down by 15.32 points, or 0.2
percent, at 6,280.02 at 1217 GMT, lagging major European peers. 
    The FTSE has been the stand-out performer in Europe year to
date, having seen its best January since 1989, and was ripe for
profit taking, traders said.
    While euro zone banks climbed 0.7 percent in morning
trade, UK banks lost 0.7 percent, with company news
also hitting the sector.
    RBS fell 1.5 percent, with traders saying that the fall-out
from a $615 million dollar fine for rate rigging was still being
felt. 
    "There's all the negative press around RBS at the moment,
and Lloyds are down in sympathy with them, which is dragging
us," Will Hedden, sales trader at IG Index, said.
    "Initially they were up after the settlement, but you always
wonder whether we're at the end of the road on these scandals,
and you'd be a brave man to say they are."
    Burberry Group was the worst performing blue-chip
stock, tumbling 4.6 percent, with rival luxury goods companies
also falling as traders cited a Chinese advertising ban on
certain expensive gift items as hurting the sector.
    However, mobile phone operator and market heavyweight
Vodafone provided basic support to the index. It rose
1.8 percent, bolstering the index by 6 points alone, after the
group maintained its outlook for the year and analysts expected
the firm to dodge earnings forecasts cuts, despite weak
third-quarter sales. 
    Additionally, the company's Verizon Wireless stake remains
an attractive lure for yield-hungry investors.
    "Even without the distraction of what the company aims to do
with its US Verizon stake, the increase in revenues of 9 percent
is further vindication of Vodafone's decision up until now to
retain the stake," Richard Hunter, head of equities at
Hargreaves Lansdown, said in a trading note.

 (Additional reporting by David Brett; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.