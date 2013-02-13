Britain's FTSE hit by firms trading ex-dividend

* FTSE 100 down 0.2 percent

* Ex-divs knock 17.4 points off index

* Technical analysis says main trend up

* Tullow up after positive Kenya flow tests

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index fell on Wednesday, snapping a three-session rally, weighed down by a fall in the value of stocks trading without the attraction of their latest dividend.

Stocks trading ex-dividend accounted for all of the FTSE 100’s decline, with falls for AstraZeneca, BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Sage Group knocking a hefty 17.41 points off the index.

The FTSE 100 was down 14.49 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,323.89 by 0926 GMT, having risen 1 percent in the previous session to near a level not seen since May 2008.

“We still think that buyers will be looking to add into positions on dips,” Atif Latif, director of trading at Guardian Stockbrokers, said.

Latif reckoned a fall to 6,250, around the bottom of the range seen over the last couple of weeks, will bring in fresh buying, and from there could move back up to 6,534, the high of 2008.

Africa-focused oil company Tullow Oil grabbed top spot on the FTSE 100 leader board as it accompanied drilling results showing “the first potentially commercial flow rates achieved in Kenya” from its Twiga South-1 well with profits in line with expectations.

Tullow rose 4.3 percent in robust trading volume, at 78 percent of the 90-day daily average against the FTSE 100 on 15.4 percent of its 90-day daily average.

Reckitt Benckiser, a significant riser at the open after an intense flu season in North America helped the maker of Strepsils and Mucinex beat full-year earnings expectations, pared back its gains.

Shore Capital retained its “hold” rating on the stock. The broker acknowledged 2013 had started well for Reckitt, but said the market might be underwhelmed by management’s full-year targets “which may ultimately prove cautious”.

Its shares traded 0.9 percent higher, having jumped 3 percent in the previous session.

The earnings season in Europe has got off to a mixed start, with half of some 40 percent of companies to have reported so far having beaten or met expectations, according to data from Thomson Reuters Starmine.

On the second line, Tanzania-focused mining group African Barrick Gold slumped 8.5 percent, the top FTSE 250 faller, after its earnings tumbled by 39 percent in 2012.

Telecity, a European data centre operator, firmed 4.9 percent, making it the second-top midcap gainer, as it unveiled a 22 percent rise in full-year earnings.

James Hyerczyk, technical analyst at Autochartist, said the move on the FTSE 100 this week, a climb of nearly 1 percent, has helped make 6,216.72, the low of Feb. 7, a new main bottom.

“The main trend will remain up until this price is violated,” Hyerczyk said in a note. (Reporting by Tricia Wright)