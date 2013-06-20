FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's FTSE hits 5 month-low after Fed plans stimulus slowdown
June 20, 2013 / 11:07 AM / 4 years ago

Britain's FTSE hits 5 month-low after Fed plans stimulus slowdown

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* FTSE 100 falls 2.3 percent in biggest slide this year
    * Miners lead falls; China growth blip also weighs
    * Randgold down 7.6 percent as gold drops
    * Technical factors suggest buying opportunities around
6,000

    By Alistair Smout
    LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - Britain's top shares slid to
five-month lows on Thursday, led by miners after the U.S.
Federal Reserve said it planned to slow its stimulus programme
later this year and Chinese data suggested growth there was
waning.
    Mining stocks dropped 4.2 percent to four-year
lows while the FTSE 100 index was down 2.3 percent at
6,201.00 by 1042 GMT - leaving it at levels not seen since
January and on course for its biggest daily drop this year.
    Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said overnight the U.S. economy
was growing fast enough for the central bank to begin slowing
the pace of its $85 billion monthly asset purchases later this
year, with the goal of ending it in mid-2014. 
    The S&P 500 closed down 1.4 percent on Wednesday 
    "Data in the U.S. has been improving and with confirmation
that the Fed is looking to taper... it's not surprising that
European markets feel the pain more than the U.S. markets, as
(the U.S.) economy has turned a corner," Alastair McCaig,
analyst at IG Index, said.
    "On the FTSE, we're less comfortable with that guiding
supporting hand being taken away."
    Commodity prices came under pressure, with gold at
2-1/2-year lows as demand for safe-haven asset suffered at the
hands of a strengthening dollar.
    Gold miner Randgold was the top FTSE 100 faller,
down 7.6 percent and taking this year's falls to 28 percent. 
    Heavyweight miners Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
 were down 4.8 percent, taking 13 points off the index.
    Copper miners also suffered after Chinese factory activity
weakened to a nine-month low in June. 
    "Although the U.S. economy is starting to recover, it's not
at the stage where it can pick up the slack from a downturn in
Chinese or Asian demand... hence the mining sector is taking
that hit," McCaig said.
    The FTSE 100 flirted with the 6,200 level support level.
More sturdy support was seen at a 38.2 percent retracement level
of the rally from last summer, which roughly coincides with 2011
highs around 6,000.
    "As soon as we break below 6,080, I'd recommend taking short
bets off the index, and if we get to 5,976, I'd be looking at
buying," Valerie Gastaldy, head of technical analysis firm Day
By Day, said.      

 (Editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
