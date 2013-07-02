Britain's FTSE slips, knocked by banking stocks

* FTSE 100 down 0.2 percent

* Banks weaken, hit by profit-taking

* Burberry boosted by HSBC upgrade

* FTSE seen range-bound before Friday’s U.S. jobs report

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s top shares edged lower on Tuesday following strong gains in the previous session, pegged back by banking stocks, while an analyst rating upgrade propelled Burberry to near the top of the leader board.

The FTSE 100 was down 14.36 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,293.42 by 0845 GMT, having enjoyed a 1.5 percent rise on Monday, starting the second half with its biggest daily advance in more than a month after upbeat global manufacturing data.

Banking stocks slipped 0.5 percent as profit- takers moved in on the sector, which rose some 2 percent in the previous session.

On the flipside, luxury group Burberry was among the top FTSE 100 risers with a 3.3 percent rise, with traders citing a recommendation upgrade from HSBC, to “overweight” from “neutral”.

Traders saw the FTSE trading in a range stretching back over the past three weeks - between 6,400 and the 200-day moving average of 6,173 - in the run-up to Friday’s U.S. jobs report, which will be scrutinised for clues on when the Federal Reserve might start scaling back its stimulus policy.

“The market is starting to factor in (stimulus) withdrawal,” Andrew Lewis, senior advisory stockbroker at Sanlam Private Investments UK, said.

“I think it’s quite a volatile market... If non-farm payrolls is better than expected we might see some cooling.”

World equity markets hit record highs in late May but then fell back after U.S. Federal Reserve head Ben Bernanke confirmed the Fed expects to reduce its stimulus programme known as “quantitative easing” that had been behind the rally.

The pullback has eliminated much of the gains on the UK benchmark which hit 13-year highs in May, but is now only up 6.6 percent this year.

“Our view is that the sell-off in equity markets following the (comments about) withdrawal of QE was excessive and a bit of an overreaction,” Jonathan Fletcher, investment management director at Brooks Macdonald Asset Management, said.

“As we start to move mid-way through July and August, we think that corporate reports will actually be looking quite attractive - we might see a rally based on fundamentals rather than just a rally based on QE expectation...”

Fletcher likes some defensive stocks such as telecoms group Vodafone, which looks attractive due to the dividend cash flow from Verizon Wireless, its U.S. partner.

Whilst he is not looking to move heavily into cyclical stocks, he does like miner Rio Tinto, insurer Prudential , and bank HSBC.