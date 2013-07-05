CORRECTED-Britain's FTSE steady, US jobs data could spur more volatility

(Corrects to Daniel Stewart’s Winter, not Investec, in Par 10)

* FTSE 100 up 0.2 pct at 6,435.41

* US jobs data in focus at 1230 GMT

* British Land rises on London investment

* Meggitt, Whitbread fall after downgrades

By David Brett

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s blue chip shares were slightly higher in volatile trade on Friday, having enjoyed their biggest gain for 20 months in the previous session and ahead of important jobs data out of the United States.

The FTSE 100 was up 13.74 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,435.41, by 0732 GMT. It posted its biggest gain since November 2011 on Thursday after the Bank of England and the European Central Bank signaled extended periods of monetary stimulus.

The Bank of England, departing from tradition by issuing a statement after its policy meeting on Thursday, warned investors were too quick to bet on higher interest rates.

JP Morgan, in a note, said the statement suggested that UK rates would now stay on hold until mid or late 2015, against previous expectations of until at least early 2015.

UK shares have also been boosted by recent strong data from the housing sector and better-than-expected UK manufacturing and services purchasing managers’ surveys.

“I have been saying for ages now that investors should stop knocking down the UK,” Alastair Winter, chief economist at Daniel Stewart Securities, said.

“If I were an investor looking at which markets are going to grow then the UK would be on my list and almost all of Europe would not,” he said, adding he would also look to gain exposure to U.S. and Japanese equities.

The FTSE 100 has only just started to recover from steep falls over the past six weeks and remains down around 6 percent from May highs.

Investors will be focusing on U.S. jobs data due at 1230 GMT. Non-farm payrolls are expected to have increased by 165,000 last month, according to a Reuters survey of economists.

Daniel Stewart’s Winter said a non-farm payrolls reading - which is notoriously difficult to forecast - above 200,000 or below 100,000 could trigger more market volatility.

A reading above 200,000 would increase the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will start curtailing monetary stimulus, which has supported stock market gains, later this year. A reading below 100,000 would raise concerns about the health of the world’s biggest economy.

Property investor British Land rose 2.1 percent after the company said the investment of funds raised in March would boost earnings earlier than planned, after it bought the majority of a London site for 470 million pounds ($708 million).

“Today’s announcement is in line with their strategy to increase their focus on London and replenish the development pipeline, following the recent 493 million pound placing in March,” Alison Watson, analyst at Liberum, said.

Defence firm Meggitt and pubs and hotels owner Whitbread were the top fallers on the FTSE 100, both knocked by negative broker comment. (Editing by Susan Fenton)