Lloyds falls as UK's FTSE slips ahead of Fed meeting

* FTSE down 0.3 pct, slips off 1-1/2 month highs

* Lloyds falls as UK sells 6 pct stake at 75 pence

* Citi strategists keep positive view on FTSE’s prospects

* Fed could start to taper stimulus at meeting this week

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index edged lower with UK bank Lloyds among the top fallers as traders trimmed positions ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting expected to kickstart a tighter U.S. monetary policy.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which rose 0.6 percent on Monday to its highest closing level since the start of August, was down by 0.3 percent, or 17.34 points, at 6,605.52 points in mid-session trade on Tuesday.

Part-nationalised bank Lloyds fell 2.3 percent to 75.62 pence after Britain sold a 6 percent stake in the lender at a price of 75 pence-per-share.

The majority of analysts and investors welcomed the government’s move, arguing it marked further progress in Lloyds’ recovery, although analysts at Investec kept a “sell” rating on Lloyds and pointed to the bank’s “anemic” profits.

Generally, however, investors were trimming equity positions ahead of the Fed meeting which starts on Tuesday and goes on through to Wednesday.

According to a Reuters poll of economists, the meeting is expected to see the Fed announce that it will scale back a bond-buying programme that has driven much of this year’s global equity rally by $10 billion.

The Fed’s bond-buying programme - known as “quantitative easing” (QE) - drove down bond yields and pushed investors over to the better returns on offer from stock markets. The FTSE 100 is up 12 percent since the start of 2013, for example.

APS Alpha technical strategist Adrian Slack said that in a “worst-case scenario” - namely one in which the Fed scaled back its bond-buying programme by more than the $10 billion expected by investors, the FTSE 100 could fall back by 5 percent.

However, he said there would still be plenty of buyers looking to pick up stocks on any signs of weakness in the market, which would ensure that any decline on the FTSE 100 would be relatively short-lived.

“You could see a two or three percent downtick on the market, maybe five percent in a worst-case scenario,” said Slack.

“But I’d be very surprised if it would have a really negative effect on equities. There are plenty of buyers on the sidelines still waiting to come in,” he added.

Strategists at U.S bank Citi also kept a longer-term positive view on the UK stock market. Citi maintained its end-2013 target for the FTSE 100 at 7,000 points but raised its end-2014 target to 8,000 points. (additional reporting by Tricia Wright Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)