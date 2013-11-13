FTSE weakens on Fed stimulus worries, Sainsbury outperforms

* FTSE 100 down 0.6 percent

* Sainsbury gains, profit at top end of forecasts

* Banks, energy stocks lead market lower

By Tricia Wright and Julia Fioretti

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s top shares fell on Wednesday as uncertainty over the outlook for the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy took its toll on sentiment, while J Sainsbury rose sharply after robust results from the grocer.

Sainsbury rose 1.8 percent in brisk trade, the strongest FTSE 100 performer by some margin, after unveiling a 7 percent rise in first-half profit. That was at the top end of forecasts and outperformed rivals.

”They keep coming in with very good results. I think the key is their market share and the fact that they’re taking share from Tesco,“ said Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital. ”I think (the results) read pretty well; I‘m just not sure how they can continue this growth story.

“We’ll probably get new 52-week highs. I would be less confident about the medium-term,” he said.

Trading volume in Sainsbury stood at just over a third of its 90-day daily average. That compared with volume in the FTSE 100 as a whole of just 6 percent of its 90-day daily average.

Concerns the Fed could start trimming stimulus sooner than expected weighed on the broader market.

The FTSE 100 was off 39.82 points, or 0.6 percent, at 6,686.97 by 0841 GMT, retreating further from a five-month high of 6,819 hit on Oct. 30. Energy stocks and banks led the losses.

The market mood darkened after Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, seen as a centrist in policy terms, said on Tuesday a cut in the Federal Reserve’s bond-buying operations remained a possibility at its Dec. 17-18 meeting.

But analysts were sanguine on the FTSE 100, which has risen around 13 percent in 2013, encouraged by strong corporate earnings and betting that the gathering U.S. economic recovery would offset the negative impact of a cut in stimulus.

“What sometimes gets lost amongst the noise, is that whenever tapering comes, as the Fed have been saying quite (clearly) all the way along, they’re only going to do it when the U.S. economy is able to stand on its own two feet,” said Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“UK corporate results for Q3 have also, on the whole, beaten expectations ... There are a lot of positive blocks in place to suggest the market could well push on from here.”

But Fawad Razaqzada, technical analyst at Gain Capital warned the FTSE might encounter weakness in the near term.

“If support at 6,650 is broken, then we could well see a healthy correction towards, if not beyond, the 200-day moving average (6,483),” he said.