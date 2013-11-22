FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's FTSE turns positive for the week, tracks Wall St
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 22, 2013 / 8:46 AM / 4 years ago

Britain's FTSE turns positive for the week, tracks Wall St

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* FTSE 100 up 0.4 pct on day, turns positive for
week-to-date
    * Technical charts show scope for more near-term weakness
    * Tullow rises on oil discovery

    By Toni Vorobyova
    LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 nudged higher
on Friday, bolstered by fresh historic highs on Wall Street
overnight and by reaffirmation of the Bank of England's plan to
keep policy accommodative for some time to come.
    Corporate news also offered some cheer, with Tullow Oil
 boosted by a new oil discovery in Kenya, while broker
upgrades lifted Whitbread and William Hill.
    The FTSE 100 was up 25.04 points, or 0.4 percent, at
6,706.37 by 0829 GMT, taking some momentum from the
United States, where Dow Industrials closed above the
psychologically key 16,000 mark for the first time.
    The gain on the British blue-chip index pushed it back into
positive territory for the week, though it remained firmly stuck
in the 200 point range of the past month - half as big as that
of the previous month.
    "I can't rule out a deeper dip, but see any weakness as
corrective against the wider uptrend. (I) am looking for the
current slide to resolve bullishly into Christmas," said Ed
Blake, technical analyst at Informa Global Markets, noting
strong support for the index in the 6,504.27-6,526.22 area.
    "A resumption of the long-term uptrend is then favoured
through 6,732.10 (Nov. 18 high) targeting 6819.86." 
    Tullow was one of the top risers, up 2.0 percent to 902.50
pence after saying it discovered and sampled moveable oil with
an estimated 100 metres of net oil pay in Kenya. 
    "Arguably, the discovery is already in the price. For us,
however, it is confirmation of the prospectivity of Tullow's
acreage and adds to confidence of further discoveries during the
intensive 2014 drilling campaign," analysts at Liberum Capital
said in a note.
    "So we remain positive on the outlook for further success in
Kenya/Ethiopia and hopeful that the drilling programme can
deliver some value elsewhere. The shares look good value
relative to our current 1,446 pence price target which we do not
expect will change.
    On the downside, Tui Travel fell 5.3 percent on news
Norwegian shipping magnate John Fredriksen had sold his entire
stake in the British company and instead increased his
shareholding in parent TUI AG.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.