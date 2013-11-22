Britain's FTSE turns positive for the week, tracks Wall St

* FTSE 100 up 0.4 pct on day, turns positive for week-to-date * Technical charts show scope for more near-term weakness * Tullow rises on oil discovery By Toni Vorobyova LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 nudged higher on Friday, bolstered by fresh historic highs on Wall Street overnight and by reaffirmation of the Bank of England's plan to keep policy accommodative for some time to come. Corporate news also offered some cheer, with Tullow Oil boosted by a new oil discovery in Kenya, while broker upgrades lifted Whitbread and William Hill. The FTSE 100 was up 25.04 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,706.37 by 0829 GMT, taking some momentum from the United States, where Dow Industrials closed above the psychologically key 16,000 mark for the first time. The gain on the British blue-chip index pushed it back into positive territory for the week, though it remained firmly stuck in the 200 point range of the past month - half as big as that of the previous month. "I can't rule out a deeper dip, but see any weakness as corrective against the wider uptrend. (I) am looking for the current slide to resolve bullishly into Christmas," said Ed Blake, technical analyst at Informa Global Markets, noting strong support for the index in the 6,504.27-6,526.22 area. "A resumption of the long-term uptrend is then favoured through 6,732.10 (Nov. 18 high) targeting 6819.86." Tullow was one of the top risers, up 2.0 percent to 902.50 pence after saying it discovered and sampled moveable oil with an estimated 100 metres of net oil pay in Kenya. "Arguably, the discovery is already in the price. For us, however, it is confirmation of the prospectivity of Tullow's acreage and adds to confidence of further discoveries during the intensive 2014 drilling campaign," analysts at Liberum Capital said in a note. "So we remain positive on the outlook for further success in Kenya/Ethiopia and hopeful that the drilling programme can deliver some value elsewhere. The shares look good value relative to our current 1,446 pence price target which we do not expect will change. On the downside, Tui Travel fell 5.3 percent on news Norwegian shipping magnate John Fredriksen had sold his entire stake in the British company and instead increased his shareholding in parent TUI AG.