Airlines buoyed by Iran deal, lifting Britain's FTSE

* FTSE 100 up 0.5 percent

* Airlines lifted by Iran deal as oil price drops

* Alpari targets 6,711, 6,732 for UK benchmark

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s top shares rose on Monday, buoyed by airlines on expectations of lower fuel costs after a nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers over the weekend.

IAG, which owns British Airways and Spain’s Iberia and Vueling, rose 3.1 percent to top the FTSE 100 leader board, while easyJet was 2.5 percent firmer. Cruise operator Carnival firmed 1.8 percent.

“Obviously it’s not going to have an immediate impact because a lot of the (airlines’) contracts will be signed as far as a couple of years out but obviously the perception of the (situation) in the Middle Eastern region is bearish for oil prices,” Matt Basi, head of sales trading at CMC Markets, said.

Tough sanctions against Iran in the past two years have slashed exports from the OPEC member by more than half and cost Tehran billions of dollars in revenue losses a month, keeping Brent above $100 a barrel despite weak global demand.

Airlines were also aided by a bullish note from Jefferies, in which it lifted its rating on easyJet to “buy” from “hold”, and its target price to 1,620 pence from 1,470 pence. On IAG, the broker lifted its target to 410 pence, from 355 pence.

On the flipside, shares in oil companies came under pressure, with BP off 0.5 percent, BG Group 0.6 percent weaker, and Royal Dutch Shell off 0.1 percent as the agreement saw Brent crude post its biggest daily drop in more than three weeks.

The UK benchmark was up 30.31 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,704.61 points, leaving it just 1.7 percent below a five-month high of 6,819 hit on Oct. 30, and taking its yearly gain to nearly 14 percent.

Equities remain supported by central bank stimulus, which has dulled returns in alternative asset classes such as bonds and cash, and traders bet on a continuation of the positive momentum despite valuations being near long-term averages.

The FTSE 100 trades on a 12-month forward price/earnings ratio of 12.7 times, against its 10-year average of 12 times, Thomson Reuters Datastream shows.

Craig Erlam, analyst at Alpari, however said the index should encounter resistance at 6,711, Friday’s high, followed by 6,732, last week’s high.

Above here, further resistance should be found at 6,779, 6,800 and 6,819, all of which are previous levels of resistance, he said.