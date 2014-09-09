Weak energy stocks and Scotland uncertainty peg back UK's FTSE

* FTSE falls 0.1 pct

* Energy stocks hit by fall in oil price

* Scottish independence referendum polls show close contest

* Wm Morrison buoyed by Citi upgrade to “buy”

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s top shares fell on Tuesday as weaker energy stocks weighed, extending the previous day’s retreat on concerns that Scotland could vote to leave the United Kingdom.

Stocks showed little reaction to comments from Bank of England Governor Mark Carney suggesting that the bank might start to raise interest rates next spring.

A decline in the share prices of major energy stocks such as Royal Dutch Shell and BP, which fell more than 1 percent, took the most points off the UK benchmark index, as the price of Brent crude eased for a fourth straight day.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 6.54 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,828.23 points by 1102 GMT, having slipped on Monday as sterling dived to its lowest in nearly 10 months against the dollar, hit hard by signs of growing support for the “Yes” campaign backing Scottish independence.

With some 75 percent of revenues from UK blue chips coming from overseas, a weaker pound holds a silver lining for many. But market angst over the political uncertainty had the upper hand on Monday, pushing the FTSE 100 down 0.3 percent as firms with strong business ties to Scotland traded firmly in the red.

Thin trading volumes suggested some investors were sidelined pending the outcome of the Sept. 18 referendum. The FTSE 100 had traded just a third of its 90-day daily average by midday.

“(With the) FTSE at the moment we are actually not doing much until the Scotland vote,” said Mark Ward, head of trading at Sanlam Securities. “We are fairly cautious.”

But Mike McCudden, head of derivatives at Interactive Investor, saw scope for a bounce on the index, currently trading about 1 percent below its Sept. 4 multi-year high of 6,904.86.

“This could actually present a buying opportunity... the fall in the value of sterling has made UK stocks considerably more attractive, which might provide underlying support.”

The rival campaigns are running neck-and-neck nine days before the referendum, a TNS poll showed on Tuesday, after a YouGov poll for the Sunday Times showed a narrow lead for the “Yes” camp.

Nevertheless, some traders still felt that the “No” campaign opposing Scotland’s bid for independence would finally prevail.

“It’s on a knife-edge, but I still think the ‘No’ campaign will win. There could be a bit of a pullback in the run-up to the vote due to the uncertainty over the issue,” said Charles Hanover Investments partner Dafydd Davies. He would also look to buy the FTSE on any dips.

U.S. bank Citigroup also said it expected a narrow defeat for supporters of Scottish independence at the Sept. 18 vote.

Citi said that even if the independence movement won, an ensuing weakening in sterling could still boost UK stocks, with 75 percent of revenues for UK blue chip companies coming from overseas.

Separately, Citi upgraded its rating on Wm Morrison to “buy” from “neutral”, arguing that the grocer’s dividend looked safe. This helped propel Morrisons to the top of the blue-chip leader board, up 2.5 percent. (Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)