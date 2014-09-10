FTSE falls for 4th day; Sports Direct weighs, Scotland vote looms

* FTSE 100 index falls 0.4 percent * Sports Direct, ARM Holdings down * Kingfisher up after naming new CEO By Atul Prakash LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Britain's top share index fell for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, with Sports Direct shedding part of recent sharp gains after a trading update, leading declines on a market gripped by unease as Scotland's independence vote nears. Chip designer ARM Holdings also fell, reacting to a late sell-off in Apple shares following a product launch. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.4 percent at 6,804.88 points by 0804 GMT, extending losses to a fourth straight session. The index is up 1 percent so far this year, against a jump of 14 percent in 2013. Analysts said jitters about next week's referendum on whether Scotland should leave the United Kingdom, which recent polls suggest is now too close to call, continued to dampen investor sentiment. Britain's biggest sporting goods retailer Sports Direct fell 3.3 percent, the top decliner on the FTSE 100, after posting a 12 percent rise in first quarter sales as some stronger weeks of trade were tempered by the absence of a World Cup boost following England's poor showing in Brazil. "Sports Direct had a strong first quarter, but the share price decline should be seen in the context of a sharp increase in the last month alone. The shares have succumbed to some profit taking," Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers, said. Shares in Sports Direct rose nearly 9 percent in August following its strong performance. ARM Holdings fell 2.4 percent after Apple shares closed only slightly higher in New York on Tuesday, having earlier risen almost 5 percent following the launch of a watch, two larger iPhones and a mobile payments service. Apple shares tend to rise in the run-up to a major product launches, and come under selling pressure afterward as investors cash out. Europe's largest home improvements retailer Kingfisher rose 2.7 percent after it said Ian Cheshire, its chief executive for nearly seven years, would step down before next January and be succeeded by Veronique Laury, the boss of French unit Castorama. "Kingfisher reported flat earnings although the prospect of a change in CEO is finding support, whilst news that Barratt will return a slug of cash to investors as the housing market returns to a more normal situation is also impressing," Tony Cross, market analyst at Trustnet Direct, said in a note. Barratt Developments, Britain's largest housebuilder was up 0.3 percent after predicting a return to "more normal" trends in Britain's housing market and saying it would return 400 million pounds ($645 million) to shareholders. (Reporting by Atul Prakash, editing by John Stonestreet)